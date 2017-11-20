Recognize these guys? 2 suspects sought after armed robbery at GT Vapor in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday, November 18th at the GT Vapor store on Mequon Road.

According to police, around 3:15 p.m. two suspects, one armed with a black handgun, entered the store, confronted a store employee, and took property by force.

The suspects fled the area in a 2009-2014 Chevy Aveo with minor damage to the front of the car, unknown license plate number. As the suspects were fleeing the area, a Germantown officer attempted to use a tire deflation device on the suspect’s vehicle. The suspects aimed their vehicle towards the officer almost striking him. The officer was not injured.

A vehicle pursuit occurred, but was later terminated by Germantown officers because of the high speeds and the pursuing officer lost sight of the vehicle.

Suspect one was a white male, approx. 5’10” tall, medium build, wearing a dark backpack, black coat, mouton-style winter hat with the flaps down, white shoes, and blue jeans.

Suspect two was a white male, approx.. 6’03” tall, heavy build, gray puffy vest, light gray hoodie, black pants, yellow shoes, dark gloves, dark mask over his face.

Police believe this armed robbery might be related to other robberies that have occurred recently in SE Wisconsin.

No further information will be released at this time due to the pending investigation and multiple agencies that are involved.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call the Germantown Police Department 262-253-7780 or the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line 1-800-232-0594.​