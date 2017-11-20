× Salvation Army needs bell ringers for 2017 season: Here’s how to apply

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County is still hiring bell ringers for the 2017 Red Kettle Campaign season.

According to a press release, the need is particularly great for kettles assigned to Milwaukee West Worship and Community Center and Milwaukee Cold Spring Worship and Community Center.

Interested applicants must be able to stay on their feet, in cold weather, for eight hours at a time.

Here’s how to apply:

Milwaukee Cold Spring Corps, 2900 W Cold Spring Rd.

Applicants must call the office at (414) 763-9797 to set up an appointment. Appointments can be made Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Applicants must bring two forms of ID: Driver’s license, ID card, social security card, birth certificate.

Milwaukee West Corps, 1645 North 25th St.

Applicants can visit the office Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to fill out an application.

Applicants will need to bring their ID and proof of authorization to work in the US (usually a birth certificate or social security card).

Money raised from the Red Kettle Campaign is used to support 80 programs and services throughout the coming year. Locally, 88 cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services in Milwaukee County.