× Scam alert: Do not give money to callers claiming to be from Milwaukee Co. Sheriff’s Office

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warns the public not to give money to callers claiming to be from the sheriff’s office.

A scam alert on the sheriff’s office website says scammers are calling county residents claiming to be with the sheriff’s office, and advising the victim they will be arrested for warrants or failure to show for jury duty unless they pay the fines with pre-paid credit cards or gift cards. The caller then has the victim provide the codes on the cards — and transfers the money to their own accounts.

The MCSO mentioned in the alert that the sheriff’s office does not call citizens threatening arrest for failure to pay fines.

If you have received a call of this kind, you’re urged to hang up and report the call by email to Sheriff@milwaukeecountywi.gov.