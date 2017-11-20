× School crossing guard Andrew Tyler “will not survive his injuries,” Ald. Cavalier Johnson says

MILWAUKEE — Andrew Tyler, the crossing guard who was struck by a hit-and-run driver at 72nd and Carmen, will not survive his injuries, Milwaukee Alderman Cavalier Johnson said in a news release on Monday, November 20th.

After the hit-and-run crash on November 10th, Tyler had to have his left leg amputated. Days later, Ald. Johnson’s statement says Tyler’s kidneys began to fail and his right leg also had to be amputated. Tyler’s daughter apparently called the alderman to say Tyler “is now brain dead.”

Surveillance video from a nearby house got a shot of the striking car as it left. Police described it as a burgundy, late 1997-2001 Buick Park Avenue or LeSabre. Anyone with information is urged to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

Tyler’s family is offering a reward of at least $1,000 dollars for evidence that result in an arrest.

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up to help with Tyler’s medical expenses. CLICK HERE if you’d like to donate.

Alderman Johnson stated this about Andrew Tyler in his news release:

“Andrew was a son. Andrew was a brother. Andrew was a father and a family man. Andrew was a public servant. Andrew worked to realize racial equality in fair housing in Milwaukee during the 1960’s. Andrew was an NAACP Commando. Andrew worshipped at the same church in Milwaukee all of his life. Andrew was a teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools at Washington High School. Andrew worked with the Milwaukee Police Department serving as a crossing guard, making sure that our kids get to school safely. Now, Andrew has been taken away from his family and our community. “We all need to think about our actions out on the street. We need to think about the people we may hurt and the reasons we may do it. Our actions not only affect a person directly, it impacts their daughters and sons and grandchildren, who in this case, wait for their father and grandfather to come home. The actions of the reckless prevented Andrew from doing that, and it isn’t fair. It isn’t right. Not for the victim, and surely not for family members.”