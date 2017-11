MILWAUKEE — Sendik’s officials on Monday, November 20th got into the holiday spirit as they made a massive donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

They donated 56,000 pounds of food — enough to fill two semis.

A donation of that size will help provide more than 47,000 meals for families in the Milwaukee area this holiday season.

Along with all of that food, Sendik’s also donated $29,000.

