Texas 16-year-old asks teacher to adopt him, and she does

BEAUMONT, Texas – A teenager who has been in foster care since he was 9 years old has a new family, just in time for the holidays.

Anthony, 16, said he didn’t think he ever wanted to be adopted, until he met Bennie Berry.

Bennie was his English teacher, and now she is a first-time mom after Anthony asked her to adopt him.

Bennie told KBMT that at first she thought Anthony was making jokes when he brought it up, telling her he wanted to show her a website.

She told Anthony, “Finish your assignment and then you can show me the website. Then later I found out that it was really an option to adopt him, so we pushed forward,” according to ABC News.

The adoption became official last week. Mom and son couldn’t be happier. Bennie told ABC News, “I have a son. I’m more than elated. I have a son for the rest of my life.”