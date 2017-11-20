× This Season of Giving, help provide “Food for the Holidays”

MILWAUKEE — The holidays are a time when families gather together to celebrate. Unfortunately, too many families right here in eastern Wisconsin don’t have enough to eat.

FOX6 is partnering with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for the Food for the Holidays campaign and we’re asking for your help.

On Tuesday, November 21st, we’ll be hosting a phone bank to take your pledges. Volunteers will be answering your calls from 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Just a $35 donation will feed a family of five for a week.

Your generous donation will make the holiday season better for hungry children and families in eastern Wisconsin.

Thank you!