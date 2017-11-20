Watch: Massive blaze prompts evacuations in Orion Township, Michigan

ORION TOWNSHIP, Michigan — Firefighters on Monday night, November 20th were called out to the scene of a massive fire in Orion Township, Michigan.

Few official details were immediately available, as crews battled the intense blaze.

Auburn Hills police asked that people avoid the area of Brown/Joslyn and Brown/Baldwin, calling it “a large outdoor fire.”

Police said fire personnel were ordering evacuations as a result of the fire.

If you live within the area North of Brown Rd and South of Judah Rd, East of Baldwin and West of Joslyn in Orion Township, Fire Personnel are ordering evacuations. pic.twitter.com/qSiI5LAnBV — Auburn Hills Police (@AHPOLICE) November 21, 2017

We are receiving reports that phone lines are down at Oakland County Central Dispatch. If 9-1-1 doesn’t work, then use (248) 858-4930 which is a direct line into Central Dispatch. #AuburnHills #OaklandCounty — Auburn Hills Police (@AHPOLICE) November 21, 2017

Fire is in Orion Twp not Auburn Hills. We have been assisting with information distribution. Call Oakland Sheriffs Office for details. — Auburn Hills Police (@AHPOLICE) November 21, 2017

A crew from WDIV, offering a live feed of the blaze, said it was a gas fire — and fireballs were seen shooting into the sky.