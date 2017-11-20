Watch: Massive blaze prompts evacuations in Orion Township, Michigan

ORION TOWNSHIP, Michigan — Firefighters on Monday night, November 20th were called out to the scene of a massive fire in Orion Township, Michigan.
Few official details were immediately available, as crews battled the intense blaze.
Auburn Hills police asked that people avoid the area of Brown/Joslyn and Brown/Baldwin, calling it “a large outdoor fire.”
Police said fire personnel were ordering evacuations as a result of the fire.
A crew from WDIV, offering a live feed of the blaze, said it was a gas fire — and fireballs were seen shooting into the sky.