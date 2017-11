× Waupun police seek missing/endangered man; last seen Saturday morning

WAUPUN — Police in Waupun are looking for a missing/endangered man, last seen on Saturday morning, November 18th.

According to police, Ryan Mitchell could be driving a black, 2016 Ford Fusion with license plate: 276-YSM.

He was last seen around 7:40 a.m. Saturday — wearing jeans, a dark jacket and a dark stocking cap.

Waupun police ask that anyone who sees Mitchell call 911.