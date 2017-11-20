West Allis police seek suspect after theft of trailer filled with tools for stucco business

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police need your help as they work to identify a suspect responsible for stealing a trailer containing numerous tools and equipment for a stucco business.

The theft occurred near 54th and Rogers. The suspect in this case is described as a white man with dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing, and driving an older model, lighter colored pickup truck.

Police have shared surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle, along with photos of a GMC pickup truck that may be similar to that suspect vehicle.

According to police, the trailer was white with red tape in the shape of a star on the front, and the words “Trail and Sport” in the lower left corner of the trailer’s rear. It’s an 8 foot by 12 foot trailer.

PHOTO GALLERY

If you know the suspect(s) or anything related to this investigation, you’re asked to please contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.