2nd US judge halts proposed transgender military ban

YAVOROV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 16: Members of the U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Brigade demonstrate urban warfare techniques as Ukrainian soldiers look on on the second day of the 'Rapid Trident' bilateral military exercises between the United States and Ukraine that include troops from a variety of NATO and non-NATO countries on September 16, 2014 near Yavorov, Ukraine. The two-week exercises include participating units from a variety of NATO and NATO-associate countries as well as Ukrainian troops. Meanwhile the Ukrainian parliement today ratified an associate agreement with the European Union and also agreed on a autonomous status for the separatist-controlled portion of eatern Ukraine. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Restrictions
YAVOROV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 16: Members of the U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Brigade demonstrate urban warfare techniques as Ukrainian soldiers look on on the second day of the 'Rapid Trident' bilateral military exercises between the United States and Ukraine that include troops from a variety of NATO and non-NATO countries on September 16, 2014 near Yavorov, Ukraine. The two-week exercises include participating units from a variety of NATO and NATO-associate countries as well as Ukrainian troops. Meanwhile the Ukrainian parliement today ratified an associate agreement with the European Union and also agreed on a autonomous status for the separatist-controlled portion of eatern Ukraine. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Restrictions
BALTIMORE — Another federal judge has halted a proposed transgender military ban, expanding on an initial ruling against the policy by President Donald Trump’s administration.
In a preliminary injunction issued Tuesday in Baltimore, U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis has ruled that transgender service members have “demonstrated that they are already suffering harmful consequences” including stigma, threat of discharge and the cancellation of surgeries.
Trump announced on Twitter in July that the government would not allow transgender people to serve in the military.
Garbis writes that the”capricious, arbitrary, and unqualified tweet of new policy does not trump the methodical and systematic review by military stakeholders.”
Last month, another federal judge barred Trump’s administration from proceeding with plans to exclude transgender people from military service.
The proposed ban remains unenforceable under the preliminary injunctions.