3 members of 1 family face drug, battery charges in connection to Fox Point stabbing

FOX POINT — Three people have been charged in connection to a stabbing that happened Wednesday night, November 15th in Fox Point.

According to Fox Point police, the two men, ages 18 and 19, were stabbed near Port Washington and Dean Roads shortly before midnight. One of the victims remains in the hospital, and the other has been released.

Police say drug charges have been issued against 20-year-old Daniel O’Dwyer, for possession with intent to deliver — along with 69-year-old Francis O’Dwyer and 69-year-old Patricia O’Dwyer for maintaining a drug trafficking place. All three were also given municipal citations for battery.

Fox Point police continue to investigate this incident.

