Amtrak puts “only remaining dome car” in service on Hiawatha line 🚆

MILWAUKEE — Amtrak Hiawatha passengers traveling between Milwaukee and Chicago will see the dome car “Ocean View” on select trains starting Wednesday, November 22nd.

Amtrak said in a Facebook post that “the Ocean View is a Great Dome Car, and the only remaining dome car in Amtrak Service.”

The dome section runs its full length, a rare feature, even when dome cars were more numerous on the nation’s railroads.

The news of the dome car comes on the heels of an announcement that Amtrak added new locomotives are now running on the Hiawatha line.

Holiday deal

As a way to get people to sample Amtrak’s Hiawatha service, they are offering a holiday shopping deal. On Friday, November 24th and Friday, December 1st only, they are offering a $5 fare to come back up from Chicago on the late night train. In order to take advantage of this offer, you need to use fare code V190.