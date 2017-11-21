Brewers to host 37th annual Clubhouse Sale December 1st and 2nd 🧢⚾

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are set to host the 37th annual Clubhouse Sale on Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. inside the visiting clubhouse at Miller Park. The sale will feature savings up up to 80% off regular prices.

According to a news release from the team, guests of the sale are able to win prizes with eight drawings being held per day. Prizes include a $250 team store certificate or a gift package comprised of three Majestic On-Field Collection pieces and an autographed Ryan Braun baseball.

Fans will save big on Brewers apparel, souvenirs and hats. Also at the sale, game-used Brewers Authentic gear including player and coach jerseys, baseballs, bats, scorecards, helmets, bases and clubhouse name plates. This apparel will be located outside of the visiting clubhouse on the Service Level.

According to the news release, Brewers Suiteholders and Season Seat Holders have early access to the sale on Thursday, November 30th from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. — and Season Seat Holders from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

That’s not all, two very special guests will be making an appearance during the sale. The famous Klement’s Racing Sausages will be available for a photo opportunity on Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — and Santa Claus will stop by on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

According to the news release, this year, public MVP Tours of the ballpark will be offered during the Clubhouse Sale. Tours will take place on Thursday, November 30 (12:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.), Friday, December 1 (10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.) and Saturday, December 2 (10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.). The MVP Tour rate is $15 per adult and $10 for kids and senior citizens. Interested participants are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as each tour will be capped at 60 guests. To purchase tickets, guests can visit Brewers.com/tours or call the ticket office at (414) 902-4000.

All shoppers can access the Clubhouse Sale by entering Miller Park at the Hot Corner entrance near the Brewers Team Store by Majestic and following the posted directions to the visiting clubhouse. Cash and credit cards will be accepted (no personal checks). Admission and parking is free.

During the offseason, the Brewers Team Store by Majestic at Miller Park is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. For more information, contact the team store at (414) 902-4750.