MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Jabari Parker spent part of his Tuesday, November 21st helping to ensure people have a happy Thanksgiving.

He donated 150 turkeys and holiday fixings to Capuchin Community Services.

On Tuesday, he handed out the turkeys and other goodies at the organization’s “House of Peace” site to families who will get to enjoy them on Thanksgiving.

He was joined by former Bucks’ star Michael Redd.

