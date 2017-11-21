Comfort food: Check out this recipe for Classic Beef Bourguignonne

MILWAUKEE -- Make some comfort food for Thanksgiving. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Classic Beef Bourguignonne.
Ingredients
- 1 beef Shoulder Roast Boneless (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds)
- 4 slices bacon, chopped (about 4 ounces)
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup beef broth
- 2 cups Burgundy or other dry red wine
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons dried marjoram leaves
- 8 ounces baby carrots (about 1-3/4 cups)
- 8 ounces fresh pearl onions, peeled or frozen pearl onions
- 8 ounces mushrooms, cut in half if large
- Chopped fresh parsley leaves (optional)
Instructions
- 1. Cook bacon in stockpot over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp, stirring frequently. Remove with slotted spoon to paper towel-lined plate. Set aside. Reserve drippings.
- 2. Meanwhile, cut beef roast into 1-inch pieces. Lightly coat beef with flour. Heat 2 tablespoons reserved bacon drippings in same stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown half of beef; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef, adding bacon drippings or oil as needed. Remove beef from stockpot; season with salt and pepper. Pour off drippings.
- 3. Add broth to stockpot. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to stockpot are dissolved. Stir in wine, tomato paste, garlic and marjoram. Return beef and bacon to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1 hour.
- 4. Add carrots, onions, and mushrooms to stockpot; stir until all vegetables are coated with sauce. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 30 minutes or until beef and vegetables are fork-tender.
- 5. Remove from heat. Skim fat from cooking liquid, if necessary. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
- Test Kitchen Tips The dark brown crust that forms on the bottom of the stockpot during step 2 dissolves when liquid is added and gives the stew a rich flavor.