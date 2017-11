Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Firefighters on Tuesday morning, November 21st responded to a scene of a garage fire in West Allis.

It started around 2:30 a.m. in an ally near 75th and Walker.

Authorities say discarded ashes in the garage likely sparked the blaze. Three cars -- one inside the garage and two outside the garage -- were damaged.

No additional details have been released.