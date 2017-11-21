× Former Packers’ safety LeRoy Butler named a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler has been named one of the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

According to NFL.com, there are 27 semifinalists. Butler is a semifinalist for the first time.

Butler played his entire career with the Packers. He won Super Bowl XXXI with them over the New England Patriots.

The Class of 2018 semifinalists includes 25 players — 12 on offense (RB=2; WR=5; OL=5); 13 on defense (DL=3; LB=3; DB=7), and two coaches, according to NFL.com.

BREAKING: The list of the 27 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Class of 2018 #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/mzruqRt0O4 — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) November 22, 2017