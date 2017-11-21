Former Packers’ safety LeRoy Butler named a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, UNITED STATES: Green Bay Packer safety LeRoy Butler (L) celebrates with teammate defensive tackle Santana Dotson after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Trent Dilfer (not shown) in the fourth quarter of the 27 October game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. The Packers won 13-7. AFP Photo by Vincent Laforet (Photo credit should read VINCENT LAFORET/AFP/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler has been named one of the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.
According to NFL.com, there are 27 semifinalists. Butler is a semifinalist for the first time.
Butler played his entire career with the Packers. He won Super Bowl XXXI with them over the New England Patriots.
The Class of 2018 semifinalists includes 25 players — 12 on offense (RB=2; WR=5; OL=5); 13 on defense (DL=3; LB=3; DB=7), and two coaches, according to NFL.com.