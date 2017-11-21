“Let us do something for you:” Sheriff’s deputies hand out Thanksgiving meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Long before she earned a badge or took an oath, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Kristine Camarillo had already pledged her life to service.

“Previous to being a sheriff’s deputy, was a case worker for the Birth to Three program," Camarillo said Tuesday, November 21st.

That would be the Birth to Three program with the Milwaukee Center for Independence, which works with special needs children from low-income families, and that’s what made Tuesday's assignment for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office so personal.

“It’s special to be a part of that -- to make them feel that, ‘hey, you know what? Let us do something for you,'" Camarillo said.

Alongside Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt, deputies handed out 30 Thanksgiving baskets, including turkeys, stuffing, pies and more -- for MCFI families most in need. Cermak Fresh Market provided the food at a discounted rate.

“We’re just happy that we can come bring a little smile," said Schmidt. "Bring some food to them and brighten up their day.”

For some, it means the difference between celebrating the holiday or not.

“They don’t have to go out and scrounge, and they can spend money on other things needed like heat and electricity and stuff at this time of year," said Ali Rud, a physical therapist with MCFI.

“She wasn’t even thinking about Thanksgiving plans or things like that," Camarillo said after visiting one mother. "She had no idea what she was going to do.”

For Camarillo, it was an example of why she joined the MCSO in the first place.

“We are servant-leaders. We lead by example and we serve our community, and this is just one of the ways that we serve our communities," Camarillo said.