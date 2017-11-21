Police seek suspect after 4 sexual assaults along Milwaukee’s lakefront

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect in connection with four sexual assaults Monday night, November 20th along the lakefront — near N. Lincoln Memorial and E. Water Tower Road.

Police say the suspect sexually assaulted victims — touching them inappropriately — and then fled on a bicycle.

MPD is following up on leads. They’ve released a sketch in an effort to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 20 years old, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has a slim build and dark complexion — with medium-length dreadlocks.