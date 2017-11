× Police: Thieves steal more than 10 vehicles from rental car facility near airport

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the thefts of more then ten vehicles from the Hertz Rental Car facility near Mitchell International Airport.

Officials say the vehicles were stolen in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 19th from a lot just east of 6th and Edgerton.

Suspects apparently entered the lot and removed rental vehicles.

MPD is seeking the suspects and vehicles.