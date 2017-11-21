She said “Yes!” Romance was on the menu at the MATC Culinary Arts Kitchen 💍 💑

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Romance was definitely on the menu Tuesday, November 21st at the MATC student-run kitchen -- and FOX6 News has all the tasty details.

Although it is not in any recipe, love was bubbling over at the MATC Culinary Arts Kitchen on Tuesday. That's where Alex Hazen turned up the heat on romance.

Hazen's love for his classmate Esther Chinavare simmered in the college kitchen -- and really got cookin' after graduation -- so he brought Esther back to pop the question.

Esther thought she was meeting some of Hazen's old buddies. The staff played along -- telling the couple that FOX6 News was there for a story about the culinary program. But once in the kitchen, Hazen couldn't keep up the charade.

"Since I met you, I've been dreaming about this moment. I'm really nervous and I hope the words are coming out right. I love you with all my heart and I can't see a future without you in it. Will you marry me?" asked Hazen.

Esther said "yes!"

The couple is already making places for an October ceremony -- followed by a long life together full of many other sweet surprises.