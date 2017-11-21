Skylight Music Theatre presents Annie, the “heartwarming, family-favorite Broadway musical”

MILWAUKEE -- The musical "Annie" is the story of an orphan who never loses her optimistic outlook. Even when her hard knock life threatens to keep her down. Carl is joined by the cast and crew at Skylight Music Theatre.

About Annie the Broadway (website)

This heartwarming, family-favorite Broadway musical has won seven Tony Awards, captivating audiences with a beloved story and an inspiring score, featuring the unforgettable hit song, “Tomorrow.”

Annie is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are available at www.MTIShows.com

Performances are not recommended for children under the age of 6. Everyone who enters the theatre, regardless of age, is required to have a ticket.