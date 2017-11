Chrissy Teigen has announced she’s pregnant again — reports TMZ. The model shared the news with help from her daughter, Luna.

Posted to Teigen’s Instagram on Tuesday, November 21st, she asks Luna, ‘What’s in here?” referring to her stomach, and Luna responds “baby.”

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

The mother-to-be hasn’t lost her humor. Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, also captioned the video “it’s john’s!”

This will be Chrissy and John’s second child together.

Congrats!