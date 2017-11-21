× “Vehicles were unlocked:” West Bend police investigate 16 thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles

WEST BEND — West Bend police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after a rash of thefts and break-ins happened from November 15th to November 20th.

According to police, officers have investigated 16 thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles. The thefts have occurred between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Police say the suspect(s) have taken money, credit cards, and other small items of value. In each case the victim’s vehicles were unlocked.

The most recent thefts occurred in the area of N. University Drive and Washington Street — and near Kings Ridge Court and Stanford Lane.

The West Bend Police encourage all citizens to lock their car doors and keep purses and other valuables out of sight by either securing the items in a locked trunk or cover in a storage area.

Citizens are asked to call the West Bend Police Department at (262) 335-5000 if they see any suspicious behavior in and around parked cars in parking lots or neighborhoods.