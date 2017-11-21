× West Allis police seek man who followed girl under possibly suspicious circumstances

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are looking for a man they say followed a girl under possibly suspicious circumstances.

It happened Thursday, November 16th — and police were notified Monday.

Police say the girl was walking in the area near Washington St. and 95th St. when she noticed a vehicle turn onto the street she was walking on, and begin following her. The vehicle drove slowly, and the horn was honked at the girl before the man stopped and exited the vehicle.

The girl ran away, police say.

WAPD noted at this time, there’s no information to suggest the man had physical contact with or spoke to the girl.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light silver four-door vehicle with round headlights. It had tinted windows and one or two baseball caps in the back window.

The driver is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s with a thin build. He had short brown/gray hair and a brown, fluffy, full beard. He wore a white T-shirt, puffy vest (unknown color) and blue jeans with black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Allis police.