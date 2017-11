MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted out on Wednesday, November 22nd that there have been 343 drug-related overdose deaths in Milwaukee County in 2017.

The tweet indicates that number is now equal to the total number for all of 2016.

Total number of confirmed OD deaths in Milwaukee County to date now equal the total number for all of 2016. #doseofreality pic.twitter.com/tO48SWkisE — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) November 22, 2017

Need help? CLICK HERE to access resources via the Milwaukee County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.