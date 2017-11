Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks Coach Jason Kidd says forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be on the court when the team takes on the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Wednesday night, November 22nd. He's apparently dealing with soreness in his right knee.

Coach Kidd: Giannis is out tonight with right knee soreness. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 22, 2017

Antetokounmpo scored 23 points against the Washington Wizards in Milwaukee on Monday and 24 points against the Mavericks in Dallas last Saturday.