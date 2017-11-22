Conservation club to mount albino deer accidentally shot by hunter

DURAND — A conservation club in northwestern Wisconsin says it will mount an albino deer accidentally shot by a hunter and use it as a teaching tool.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the hunter who mistakenly shot the white deer contacted authorities after learning he had killed the protected animal in Pepin County. Conservation warden Richard Rosen says even though the deer’s head was partly brown, it was still protected.

The DNR says the hunter was given a warning at the time the buck was confiscated.

WEAU-TV reports that after the meat is processed and donated to a pantry in Mondovi, the local conservation club will do a full body mount and display the deer at its clubhouse for use in its hunter safety program.