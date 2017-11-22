× Couple charged after Indiana boy allegedly shot with airsoft gun, forced to eat feces

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – An Indiana couple faces numerous battery and neglect charges for incidents involving a 13-year-old boy, the Pharos-Tribune reports.

Carl Alvin Knipe Sr., 32, is accused of injuring the boy when he shot him with an airsoft gun on November 20. He also put feces on the teen and forced him to eat it, according to court documents.

Knipe’s wife Casey, 33, is accused of knowingly putting the boy in a dangerous situation and not intervening or notifying police.

Knipe’s charges include battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age; battery by means of a deadly weapon; neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury; and battery by bodily waste.

Casey is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.

According to the Pharos-Tribune, the couple is currently in the Cass County Jail on a $2,000 bond. Their initial hearings are scheduled for today in Cass Superior Court 2.