Crusader Day of Service: “Put our values into action by serving the greater community”

WAUKESHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha for the 4th Annual Crusader Day of Service. Crusader Day of Service will impact numerous organizations and provides 1,200 hours of service to the community.

Volunteers will be participating in various activities -- including making fleece blankets, stuffing backpacks with school supplies, knitting hats for babies in intensive care, and preparing food for the annual Thanksgiving Dinner, which is open to those in the community who are in need of a warm meal and company, and will be served that evening at CMH.

What is Crusader Day of Service? (Website)

Crusader Day of Service is a day designed for the entire CMH community to put our values into action by serving the greater community. It is a time for us to serve our community from right here at CMH. Watch last year's video: CDoS2016 (You Tube/Crusader Day of Service 2016).

