Curtis Ambulance delivers Thanksgiving pies on gurneys at Rescue Mission, St. Benedict the Moor

MILWAUKEE -- Thanksgiving without pie is a holiday emergency. But thankfully, Curtis Ambulance came to the rescue.

“The quickest pies this side of the Mississippi," joked CEO Jim Baker.

Each year, Curtis Ambulance drops off dessert – on a gurney of course – at two of the city’s larger meal programs, the Milwaukee Rescue Mission and St. Benedict the Moor.

“Usually when people see an ambulance pull up, it’s sad, and we’re there to help. This is a way where people are actually happy to see us come in," said Baker.

St. Ben’s serves between 300 and 400 homeless people and others who don’t have a place to go. As of Wednesday, November 22nd, they'd been cooking all week in preparation, and the meal was complete.

“It’s the one day of the year when they can have as much as they want to eat. Other times, we can only let them go through one time on the line. (On Thursday), they can have as much as they want," said Brother Rob Roemer.

That includes pie, and beyond the food, the service is what makes Thanksgiving at St. Ben’s special.

“Most days, they have to stand in line and wait for their food and then come down and get their tray. (On Thursday), we’ll be serving them at their tables. It’s just a whole different atmosphere. It brings a whole different sense of welcome to the guest," Roemer explained.

The Thanksgiving meal is served from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon and is open to anyone. The only question they’ll ask is whether you’d like another slice.