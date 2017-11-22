“High-octane smash:” See “School of Rock The Musical” at the Marcus Center

MILWAUKEE -- Rob Colletti and Lexie Dorsett Sharp join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about School of Rock The Musical. You can see the show at the Marcus Center through Sunday, November 26th.

About School of Rock (website)

SCHOOL OF ROCK is a New York Times Critics’ Pick and “AN INSPIRING JOLT OF ENERGY, JOY AND MAD SKILLZ!” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Vanity Fair raves, “FISTS OF ALL AGES SHALL BE PUMPING!”

Student Rush is available for School Of Rock. Here are the details:

• $25 tickets

• Available in person only, two hours prior to each performance

• One ticket per valid high school / college ID per person

• Cash only

• Subject to availability

Please call the Marcus Center box office with any questions 414.273.7206.