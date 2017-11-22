Kohl’s opens on Thanksgiving evening; for every $50 you spend, you get $15! 🛍️

MENOMONEE FALLS — On the eve of Thanksgiving, some weren’t thinking about the holiday at all. Instead, they were thinking about Black Friday shopping, which has almost become a thing of the past. At Kohl’s, deals begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving day!

Amiyah Dixon on Wednesday, November 22nd was on a mission for shoes. You won’t find Dixon and her mom shoppign on Black Friday.

“I’m not one for crowds,” Tasha, Dixcon’s mother said.

Others said they can’t wait for the doorbuster deals.

“Early morning Friday though — so the Walmart, the Kohl’s, the Target, we’re scoping it out to see what it’s like,” Kayla Schlesner said.

Kohl’s will have the classic gifts, presents for the doll lover, for the boss you don’t care for, or even the kid that hasn’t been so nice — and maybe even something we could use in Wisconsin.

It won’t just be about the deals on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but also, the in-store experience, like posing for pictures with the abominable snowman and shoppers can even get a Snapchat filter.

Kohl’s officials want you to see it all, online or in their stores.

“Convenience is really the thing for all the customers out there,” Brad Holtzen, Kohl’s district manager said.

As for Amiyah Dixon, Santa will have to decide if the eight-year-old has been naughty or nice.

“I want a hoverboard…an iPhone,” she said.

This Thanksgiving/Black Friday, for every $50 you spend at Kohl’s, you get $15 back. Some of the big deals this year include a 55-inch TV for $299, an electric cooker and matching pajamas for the whole family!