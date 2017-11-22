Milwaukee’s first Shake Shack opens Dec. 6th: Here’s how to get a free ShackBurger
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s first Shake Shack is opening on Wednesday, December 6th — and the first 50 people in line at 11:00 a.m. on that opening day will receive a free ShackBurger.
The new Shake Shack will be located in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward — near the corner of Water and Buffalo.
A news release from Shake Shack says in addition to the Shack classics, the Third Ward Shack will be serving up a selection of menu items with ingredients from local purveyors. Those include:
- Brat Burger: Hamburger topped with a flat-top griddled Usinger’s jalapeno cheddar brat, crispy Shackmeister Ale-marinated shallots and ShackSauce
- Buffalo St. Brownie: Vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, Rocket Baby Bakery brownie and chocolate sprinkles
- Shack Attack: Chocolate custard, fudge sauce, chocolate truffle cookie dough, Mast Brother Shake Shack dark chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate sprinkles
- Pie Oh My: Vanilla custard and slice of seasonal pie from Honey Pie Café
As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand For Something Good®, The Third Ward Shack will donate 5 percent of sales from its Pie Oh My concrete to Groundwork Milwaukee, a nonprofit organization that works with community residents to help make their dreams for a healthier community become a reality.