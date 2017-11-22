Check arrival and departure times at Mitchell International Airport
Packers’ Jamaal Williams, Aaron Ripkowski, Aaron Jones to sign autographs for Salvation Army

November 22, 2017

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 12: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers reacts in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Ripkowski #22 of the Green Bay Packers spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers players Jamaal Williams, Aaron Ripkowski and Aaron Jones will be supporting the Salvation Army on Monday, Nov. 27, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., by signing autographs in the Lambeau Field Atrium for fans in exchange for monetary donations.

To help the Salvation Army reach its donation goals for 2017, fans are asked to donate a minimum of $20.

According to a news release from Packers officials, players have been signing autographs for visitors to the Lambeau Field Atrium on Monday evenings this holiday season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has pledged to match each donation made during the autograph signings, which will double the amount the Salvation Army receives during the five signing events, up to $50,000.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is an important holiday tradition in the Green Bay community, as many of the organization’s programs operate only because of the money received through Red Kettle donations. All proceeds raised go towards aiding needy families, seniors, and the homeless in Green Bay.

Nov. 27, at 6:00 p.m.: Jamaal Williams, Aaron Ripkowski and Aaron Jones

Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.: TBA

Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.: TBA

Dec. 18, at 6 p.m.: TBA

For more information on the Salvation Army of Brown County, visit www.sagreenbay.org.