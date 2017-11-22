× Packers’ Jamaal Williams, Aaron Ripkowski, Aaron Jones to sign autographs for Salvation Army

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers players Jamaal Williams, Aaron Ripkowski and Aaron Jones will be supporting the Salvation Army on Monday, Nov. 27, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., by signing autographs in the Lambeau Field Atrium for fans in exchange for monetary donations.

To help the Salvation Army reach its donation goals for 2017, fans are asked to donate a minimum of $20.

According to a news release from Packers officials, players have been signing autographs for visitors to the Lambeau Field Atrium on Monday evenings this holiday season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has pledged to match each donation made during the autograph signings, which will double the amount the Salvation Army receives during the five signing events, up to $50,000.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is an important holiday tradition in the Green Bay community, as many of the organization’s programs operate only because of the money received through Red Kettle donations. All proceeds raised go towards aiding needy families, seniors, and the homeless in Green Bay.

Nov. 27, at 6:00 p.m.: Jamaal Williams, Aaron Ripkowski and Aaron Jones

Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.: TBA

Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.: TBA

Dec. 18, at 6 p.m.: TBA

For more information on the Salvation Army of Brown County, visit www.sagreenbay.org.