× Packers, Steelers hit the gridiron for a game under the Sunday night lights

PITTSBURGH — The Green Bay Packers hope to get back to their winning ways when they hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime at Heinz Field on Sunday, November 26th.

The Sunday game is the first prime-time meeting between the two teams in the regular season since a matchup on Monday Night Football in Pittsburgh on Nov. 9, 1998.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay is 19-15 overall against the Steelers, including a 31-25 victory in Super Bowl XLV. This will be just the second meeting between the two teams since the Super Bowl. Four of the last five regular-season games between the two clubs have been decided by seven points or less. Dating back to 1967, 11 of the last 14 matchups (including Super Bowl XLV) have finished with a single-digit point differential.

Green Bay is looking for its first victory at Pittsburgh since winning, 20-12, in 1970.