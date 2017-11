× Police: Argument leads to gunfire, woman being shot and wounded

MILWAUKEE — An argument led to gunfire and a woman being shot on Milwaukee’s north side early Wednesday, November 22nd.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. in the neighborhood near 33rd and Brown St. The victim is a 25-year-old woman. She suffered a non-life threatening injury — and was taken to a hospital.

Officials say they are seeking a known suspect.