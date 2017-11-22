× Police: Man shot near 21st and Hopkins in January 2017 dies from injuries

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Wednesday, November 22nd said that the victim of the January 20th, 2017 shooting that happened near 21st and Hopkins died from his injuries on November 21st.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Walton.

A suspect was arrested at the time of the incident for the shooting.

The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for additional charges.