Rollover crash: Driver falls asleep at the wheel while drinking beer, crashes in field

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 20-year-old Hartford man was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life early Wednesday morning, November 22nd following a crash in Washington County. The driver told investigators that he was driving around in his car drinking alcoholic beverages.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 2:45 a.m. by a passing motorist about a vehicle on its side, in a field on CTH K north of CTH E in the Town of Hartford.

Upon arrival, a male occupant was found to be trapped in the car. The Hartford Fire Department as well as Hartford EMS were dispatched to the scene.

The driver, a 20 year-old City of Hartford man, suffered serious leg injuries as a result of the accident. He was transported by Flight For Life to Aurora Summit Medical Center.

The investigation showed that the driver was traveling southbound on CTH K when he lost control and drove off the road and eventually rolled the vehicle.

The driver told investigators that he was driving around in his car consuming alcoholic beverages. He indicated that while he was drinking a beer he fell asleep — which resulted in him losing control.

He was arrested for absolute sobriety as a result. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.