× Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign behind in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is behind in Milwaukee County. The Salvation Army announced Wednesday, November 22nd, the campaign is behind $30,000 compared to last year. The goal of the 2017 holiday season is $3.8 million.

Red Kettle Campaign donations support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County. According to a news release, the programs include Feed the Kids summer meals program, The Salvation Army Toy Shop, the Backpack and school supplies program, Coats for Kids, Christmas Family Feast and the Emergency Lodge.

“If we don’t meet our Red Kettle goal, it could result in cutting programs and services. We would not be able to help vulnerable men, women and children in great need. That would be tragic,” said Major Steve Merritt, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

Here’s how you can help in the campaign: