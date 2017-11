OSHKOSH — It won’t be long now. The Wisconsin Herd shared a time lapse video of its new court being installed in Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

The team will take to the court on Friday, December 1st when the Herd takes on the Iowa Wolves. Single-game tickets are available for purchase for this game, and the Herd’s remaining 20 home games. CLICK HERE for the complete Wisconsin Herd schedule.