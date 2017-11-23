× Butterball’s “Turkey Talk Line” experts share strangest questions they’ve received

NORTH CAROLINA — Butterball’s “Turkey Talk Line” has been offering Thanksgiving advice to home cooks for three decades.

Officials are now sharing some of the strangest questions they’ve received!

One Alabama caller asked whether he could cook a frozen turkey that was more than 30 years old. Butterball experts suggested he purchase a fresher fowl instead.

Talk Line employees try to come up with creative solutions when they can. One year, they helped a caller use tinfoil to create bikini tan lines on their bird!

Some problems, however, cannot be solved.

A Colorado woman lost the bird she’d been storing in a snowbank. She was advised to put a flag out near next year’s turkey.

Have questions? Butterball experts are available by phone, online chat and email: