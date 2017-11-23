“Community Thanksgiving Dinner” serves hungry guests in West Bend, Jackson, Germantown

WEST BEND — There was a massive effort in Washington County Thursday, November 23rd to serve a Thanksgiving meal to those who weren’t able to have one, or those eating alone.

It was the 10th year for the “Community Thanksgiving Dinner” in West Bend, Jackson and Germantown. Volunteers prepared to serve more than 600 guests.

Organizers also offered a home delivery service, serving all of Washington County.

The founder of the dinner said it’s all about bringing people together.

“I have college students that can’t get home. I have older couples whose families have moved out of town and just don’t want to be stuck at the house by themselves. We have a vast majority of reasons people join us,” MaryKay von Brendel said.

More than 100 volunteers helped put the meals together that were packed with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, other side dishes and dessert.

