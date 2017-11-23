× Drumstick Dash draws thousands of runners, walkers to Miller Park on Thanksgiving morning

MILWAUKEE — Temps in the 30s and sunny skies welcomed more than 3,400 runners and walkers for the 6th Annual Drumstick Dash 5K presented by Sendik’s Food Markets on Thanksgiving morning, November 23rd.

The Drumstick Dash benefits Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. In the last 5 years, the Dash has allowed Feeding America to donate over 200,000 meals for families in eastern Wisconsin over the holiday season.

“So many people are in need — and for us to be able to be a part of that and help the local community is tremendous,” said Cara Olson, Human Resources Director for Sendik’s.

This year’s Dash helped raise enough money for 45,000 meals to be donated this holiday season. $1 donated equates to three meals. CLICK HERE if you would like to make a monetary donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

By the way, the top 5 finishers of the Dash won prizes from Performance Running Outfitters.