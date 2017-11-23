“Each $1 donated provides 3 meals:” The 6th Annual Drumstick Dash 5K returns to Miller Park

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Drumstick Dash at Miller Park.

About the Drunkstick Dash (website)

The 6th Annual Drumstick Dash 5K presented by Sendik's Food Market returns to Miller Park on Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 AM. The Drumstick Dash 5K is a 3.1 mile run/walk benefiting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, where each $1 donated provides 3 meals to a person in need in Eastern Wisconsin. Be a part of this unique food drive!