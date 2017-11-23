Hundreds, including pets, take part in 9th annual Turkey Trot in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — It’s a Thanksgiving tradition for some. Turkey Trots and Drumstick Dashes took place across the Milwaukee area Thursday morning, November 23rd.

The 9th annual Turkey Trot was hosted by St. Francis Borgia School in Cedarburg. It began at 10:00 a.m., and was a way for some to burn a few calories before the big Thanksgiving feast.

Runners and walkers took part in a Turkey Trot in Cedarburg — with hundreds turning out, ranging in age from one to 88 years old.

The coolest part? This Turkey Trot was pet-friendly!

It started nine years ago as an effort to get people physically active on Thanksgiving. The route was a little more than 5K.

