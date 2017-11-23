× Lindback, Butler guide Admirals to win

MILWAUKEE — Anders Lindback stopped 39 shots in regulation and overtime and all three Cleveland shooters to help the Admirals to a 3-2 win over the Monsters on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak overall and a six-game streak against Cleveland that dated back to last season.

Bobby Butler scored the game-winner in the shoot-out for Milwaukee, the only player on either team to convert on an attempt, and added a goal and an assist in the first period as well.

Harry Zolnierczyk got the Ads on the board when he fired a wrister from the left dot over the glove of Cleveland goalie Brad Thiessen at 10:18 into the game.

Bobby Butler would make it 2-0 Milwaukee on his 6th of the season with 5:12 to play in the opnening stanza. The play was started behind the Cleveland goal on a monster hit from Trevor Smith, which resulted in a loose puck that eventually found its way back to Smith, who found himself in a 2-on-1 with Butler. Smith held the puck long enough to freeze Thiessen before passing to Butler who scored in a wide open net.

The Cleveland comeback began on a goal from former Admiral Joe Pendenza at 6:40 of the second period.

The score would stay that way until Alex Broadhurst deflected Zac Dalpe shot past Milwaukee netminder Anders Lindback with less than five minutes to play in regulation and eventually force OT and, eventually, the shoot-out.

The Admirals are off for Thanksgiving before returning to home ice on Friday night at 7 pm against the Chicago Wolves.

