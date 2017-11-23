Madison police searching for missing and endangered 62-year-old man

MADISON — Police in Madison are searching for a missing and endangered man. 62-year-old Ray Smith was last seen on Thompson Drive in Madison, around 3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 23rd.

According to police, Smith has dementia and is currently on dialysis treatment.

Officials say he does not have access to a vehicle and walks with a cane. He frequents State Street in Madison.

Smith is described as a black male, 5’6″ tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange coat, black hoodie and a black hat.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact police at 608-266-8797.