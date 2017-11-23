× #OptOutside: Lyft offers free rides to Milwaukee area parks on Black Friday

MILWAUKEE — If Black Friday shopping isn’t your thing, how about heading to the great outdoors?

Lyft will be offering free rides to Milwaukee parks Friday, November 24th as part of the “opt outside” movement, which was started by REI in 2015.

New and current Lyft users can redeem up to a $10 credit towards a ride to a handful of parks. You should use promo code OPTOUTSIDEMKE in your Lyft app.

On the list — Lake Park, Juneau Park, Pere Marquette Park, Wilson Park, South Shore Park, Veterans Park, Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, Cathedral Square Park, and Atwater Park.